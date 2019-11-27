SMOKE BREAK: A Grand Total Of ZERO NFL Teams Have Called Kaepernick Since His Workout

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick dominated the headlines with a workout he conducted earlier this month, but NFL teams don’t appear to be paying much attention.
It’s very possible that Kaepernick’s three-year quest to return to the NFL has finally come to an end.
While a few NFL fans may not be happy about Kaepernick’s latest failure, Smoke Room editor and chief David Hookstead says it “warms his heart,” and polls show the vast majority of football fans feel the same way.
Watch Hookstead explain the situation as only he can in the latest addition of “Smoke Break.”
