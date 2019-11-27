See A Picture From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Danger Crossing’

A picture from the upcoming “SEAL Team” episode “Danger Crossing” has been released, and it looks like we’re in for a lot of action.

The plot of the eighth episode of season three, according to CBS’ press center, is, “While Jason is sidelined with an injury, Ray takes over as Bravo 1 and leads the team on a mission to rescue a marine pilot who was shot down in enemy territory.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Explores Jason’s Future In Great Episode ‘The Ones You Can’t See’)

In the picture shared on Instagram early Wednesday morning, we can see Clay, Vic and Brock and another member of Bravo in full combat gear.

I’m going to go ahead and guess these guys are on the rescue mission for a downed pilot. Give it a look below.

I can’t wait for this episode. As I already said, it looks like it’s going to be the perfect split of focusing on Jason’s issues and having a ton of action.

Rescues missions are about as badass as it gets. It’s always a race against the clock, and one mission executed to perfection can keep us on the edge of our seats.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch it all go down. Season three of “SEAL Team” has been excellent, and it looks like the new episode will have plenty of bullets flying through the air.

I’m here for it!