Dem Congressional Candidate Cenk Uygur Once Said He Would Legalize Bestiality

Democratic congressional candidate Cenk Uygur admitted in 2013 that he thinks bestiality should be legal in cases where people are “pleasuring the animal.”

Videos emerged on Twitter from Uygur’s show “The Young Turks,” which is a left-wing news and commentary program. In one of the videos posted by M. Mendoza Ferrer, Uygur is seen talking about bestiality in 2013. He said he would legalize certain kinds of bestiality if he were the “benevolent dictator of the world.”

“Here comes the controversial part I shouldn’t say,” Uygur said. “I believe that if I were the benevolent dictator of the world, I would legalize bestiality where you are giving, you are pleasuring the animal.”

WATCH:

“You see what I’m saying?” Uygur continued.

After his co-host called the idea “the dumbest thing” Uygur has ever said, the now-congressional candidate continued on to try to explain what he meant. He mentioned an unknown case that was covered by the show where a person was “pleasuring a horse.” Uygur noted the horse “came to a conclusion.”

“So, who got harmed?” he asked.

Uygur’s congressional campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding his views on bestiality.

Ferrer posted numerous other videos of the Democratic candidate making inappropriate remarks about women. In another video from 2013, Uygur discusses a rating system for women and explained what “score” a woman would have to be in his eye to “suck your dick.” A third 2013 video shows him talking about how “hot” women from the Dominican are.

Uygur is running for former California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill’s seat. Hill resigned in October after allegations that she slept with both a campaign staffer and a congressional staffer. (RELATED: Another House Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sleeping With A Staffer)

Also running for her seat is Republican George Papadopoulos, who spent 12 days in prison after being convicted of lying to the FBI about his contact with Russian-connected individuals during the 2016 campaign.

