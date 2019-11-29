Jennifer Aniston And Pals, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, And More Take Thanksgiving Selfie That Is Can’t Miss

Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and more took a group selfie during Thanksgiving that is going to definitely give Ellen DeGeneres and her group snap some competition.

In the incredible group photo shared by Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, on his Instagram story, we can see the "Horrible Bosses" star pose in the picture with her former "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnett, Theroux and friends during a Thanksgiving gathering, per Fox News in a piece published Friday.

The post had a caption that read, "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Nov 29, 2019 at 10:20am PST

In a second part, Theroux tries to capture Cox giving the toast and tries is the operative word.

“Jen, I love you so much… Justin, please stop filming me!” Cox pleaded.

“I’m sorry I’m supposed to be recording toasts,” Theroux said in response. “I’m so sorry I have to cut, anyway, it will be on the DVD commentary.”

Aniston also shared a picture on her social media account from her annual Friendsgiving on Wednesday after the late-night host Kimmel joked about her meal choice the year before.

“Ok, @jimmykimmel… here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas,” “The Morning Show” star captioned her snap.

“Finally someone listened to me,” Kimmel replied later in the video.