Weighted Blankets Calm Anxiety And Enhance Sleep. They Are Also On Sale

According to www.sleep.org, if you struggle to get a good night’s sleep, the answer might be to get a weighted blanket. These covers, also known as gravity blankets, mirror the deep touch pressure of hugging. The site states that this “encourages your body to produce oxytocin, which can relieve pain and stress while boosting your immune system.” The sensation also produces serotonin which provides a calming effect and can enhance sleep. They are crafted with glass beads the size and texture of sand to create heavier, smoother feel while other quilts are made with a lumpier fiberfill.

These blankets have proven therapeutic value for individuals with conditions such as ADHD and Autism, but they can also be beneficial for anyone with anxiety or trouble sleeping. Amazon’s Choice for weighted blankets is the YnM Weighted Blanket which is discounted for Black Friday.

Amazon’s Choice for weighted blankets are on sale for a limited time

YnM has several options so you can choose the optimum blanket for your comfort level. Available in 21 different colors and patterns, they are weighted between 5 and 30 pounds and can be used alone or covered with a duvet. The seven-layer system is designed to surround users’ bodies to cradle them while they sleep. YnM suggests choosing a blanket that is approximately 10% of your body weight, plus one. Their covers are made with the highest industry standard with smaller 4.7 by 4.7-inch compartments create even distribution. Prices vary by color, size and weight. The gray 48 X 72-inch version of the blanket weighs 15 pounds and is price reduced by 51% off today! The blanket lists for $79.90 but is on sale today for $34.94.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.