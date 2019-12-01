Biden Described Allowing Children To Play With His Wet Leg Hair In Resurfaced Clip: ‘I’ve Loved Kids Jumping On My Lap’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a 2017 speech he allowed children to play with his wet leg hair as a lifeguard, according to resurfaced video footage.

The former vice president spoke on June 26, 2017 at the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center dedication in Delaware, according to a video WITN Channel 22 posted Sept. 17. The video shows Biden, surrounded by children, detailing the lessons he learned from the black community in the area surrounding the aquatic center.

Biden also described allowing children to rub his blonde leg hair while it was wet when he worked as a lifeguard.

“I got a lot of — I got hairy legs that turn … blonde in the sun,” Biden said. “And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They’d look at it.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Alleged Baby Mama Worked At DC Strip Club Under Stage Name ‘Dallas’: Report)

“So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap,” he said. “And I’ve loved kids jumping on my lap. And I tell you what, the men are now all men. The guys I worked with down here, and they’re all guys at the time, they’re all good men.” (RELATED: A Black Leader From Buttigieg’s Own Town Of South Bend Endorsed Biden Over Buttigieg)

The Biden campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

