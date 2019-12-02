Fox News’ Hilton Explodes On ‘Unethical Disaster’ Rudy Giuliani — Giuliani Responds With Lawsuit Threat

Fox News host Steve Hilton lit into President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani Sunday, calling him “toxic” and an “unethical disaster,” and Giuliani responded Monday by threatening to sue him.

“I have not taken a penny for representing my friend, President Trump. I am outraged that @SteveHiltonx reported that I was trying to pursue private business deals in Ukraine to ‘enrich’ myself, when in reality I have made ZERO in Ukraine! Very lazy reporting!” Giuliani said on Twitter Monday.

“Lawyers tell me @SteveHiltonx is a wild card and I should sue him for libel,” he added.

“If it wasn’t for me, @SteveHiltonx wouldn’t even be covering Burisma. He sure didn’t cover it for the THREE YEARS it was in front of his face. He should apologize for his maliciousness and thank me for the story!”

All of this came after Hilton criticized Giuliani on his show over the weekend, saying, “This week, we learn more disturbing details about Rudy’s role. It turns out that the former mayor’s own personal business interests are wrapped up in all of this.”

“To put it simply, he’s been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump. And you know what, I’m just fed up with the lot of them.”

“Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor and a great leader, but he’s turned into an unmitigated and now it seems, unethical disaster,” Hilton said.

He also accused Giuliani’s associates of “taking advantage of the president to do dodgy deals in the world’s shadiest places.”

“Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it’s time to dump these toxic chumps. I’ve had enough.”

Giuliani is reportedly under criminal investigation for his work in Ukraine, and last week, the New York Times reported that he tried to get business deals in Ukraine while also trying to get information in the Joe and Hunter Biden.

Trump has generally been defensive of his lawyer, calling him a “great crime fighter” last month. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Snaps At Fox News’ Ed Henry: ‘I’m Embarrassing You’)