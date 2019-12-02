Kellyanne Conway Dares House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff To Testify In Impeachment Hearings

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway promised Monday that she would represent the White House during impeachment hearings if House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff agreed to testify about his office’s contact with the whistleblower.

Conway slammed the impeachment process being used by House Democrats before openly wondering if Schiff would testify as part of the probe against President Donald Trump’s alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“They have to be more definitive about what we’re doing — what they’re doing — and they’re not definitive,” Conway said of House Democrats. “First it’s Judiciary Committee, then it goes over to Intel, now it’s back to Judiciary.”

“Is Adam Schiff going to testify?” Conway asked. “Because he’s a fact witness. That would be great. I’ll tell you what, if Adam Schiff testifies, I’ll show up on behalf of the White House.”

Republicans have called on Schiff to testify because staffers from his office reportedly met with the whistleblower before that individual ever filed an official complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. (RELATED: Schiff Objects To Republicans Allegedly Trying To Get Name Of Whistleblower During Testimony)

Schiff has claimed he does not know the identity of the whistleblower, and has rejected Republican requests for that individual to testify in the impeachment proceedings.