Arizona Won’t Fire Football Coach Kevin Sumlin, Athletic Director Expresses His Support

Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin won’t be fired following a 4-8 season.

Sumlin has run the Wildcats the past two seasons, but it hasn’t gone well. In fact, it’s been nothing short of a disaster. Despite being 9-15 at Arizona, his job is apparently still safe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Coach Sumlin is our head football coach… I’m looking forward to Year 3 as we continue to rebuild the program,” athletic director Dave Heeke told the media late Saturday night, according to Rivals.

I honestly don’t understand how Sumlin isn’t on the hot seat. His seat shouldn’t just be hot. It should be on fire at this point.

What has the dude done at Arizona? The answer is nothing. He’s done nothing at all. Yet, his job is safe? That doesn’t make much sense.

If Arizona doesn’t make major strides next season, then he should be canned. If the Wildcats are not noticeably improved by about week six or seven of the 2020 season, I’d pull the plug.

He flamed out at Texas A&M, and he’s been garbage at Arizona. I like the guy, but you need to win at the college level.

That’s the way it works. If you can’t do that, then you don’t get to stick around. It’s that simple.

Props to Sumlin for finessing his way into another year of getting paid to be a D1 football coach. You can’t hate a guy for getting his money!