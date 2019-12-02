Editorial

Melania Looks Festive In Gorgeous Red Coat And Black Dress In London

US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London on December 2, 2019, as they arrive ahead of the upcoming NATO alliance summit. - NATO marks its 70th birthday at a summit next week but the celebration could well turn into an arena of political combat between the alliance's feuding leaders. Heads of state and government will descend on London Tuesday bracing for a scrap over spending and how to deal with Russia, in a huge test of unity within NATO -- billed by its own officials as the "most successful alliance in history". (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely looked festive when she stepped out in a gorgeous red coat and black dress combo after arriving Monday in London.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, belted number that went down past her knees as she walked hand and hand with President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with leaders for the NATO summit on its 70th anniversary. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a black dress and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads at the White House when she showed up in a beautiful black belted coat and black high heel boots combo as she shined under an umbrella with rain coming down.

