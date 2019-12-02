Ohio State Beating Michigan Gets Huge TV Ratings, Is The 2nd Most Watched Game Of The Season

A ton of people watched the Ohio State Buckeyes crush Michigan 56-27 this past Saturday.

According to release from Fox, the game on the network generated a rating of 7.5, which means roughly 7.5% of households with TVs watched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was good enough for the most watched event of the day and the second most watched game of the college football season.

FOX College Football’s coverage of top-ranked Ohio State’s win over Michigan checks in as the highest-rated event of the day, the network’s top-rated college football game this season and pulls in BIG NOON KICKOFF’s best rating ever pic.twitter.com/rxEbm6NBzm — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 1, 2019

Music to my ears. Absolute music to my ears. You knew this game was going to generate a massive amount of attention.

It was the Buckeyes rolling into Ann Arbor as arguably the greatest team in America, and it was Jim Harbaugh fighting for his first win against OSU.

The storylines write themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 1, 2019 at 4:48pm PST

The Buckeyes also gave Michigan the business in this game. It looked like it might be close for the first few minutes, but then Justin Fields and company got fired up.

OSU pulled away and just started mauling the Wolverines in epic fashion. Once again, Jim Harbaugh ended the regular season by losing to the Buckeyes.

You hate to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 1, 2019 at 1:40pm PST

As always, it’s a great sign for America whenever the NFL and college football are putting up monster TV ratings.

That’s exactly what happened here, and I’m glad to see it.

For those of you who watched the game, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.