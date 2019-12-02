Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Returns To Youtube Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has broken her silence nearly nine months after her parents were busted in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Olivia shared her first Youtube video Sunday in which she discussed the scandal for a brief moment, according to a report published by CNN.

The social media influencer welcomed her subscribers back to her channel and admitted she is not legally allowed to discuss the ongoing case.

“Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time, and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this,” Olivia said in the video. (RELATED: Olivia Jade’s Classmate Says She ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Olivia Got Into USC)

Olivia claimed she debated coming back to Youtube for seven to eight months because she knows what happened should be addressed.

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I can say something when I really can’t, so I’m going to leave it at that,” she continued.

The Youtube star has decided to start posting content back on her channel, which has almost two million subscribers.

“I wanna move on with my life I know I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction,” she added. “Moral of the story: I missed you guys so much and I’m just excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog.”

Olivia’s video comes after her parents pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and bribery. Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have both Olivia and her sister admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.