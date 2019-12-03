Kamala Harris Shutters Campaign Just Hours After Gavin Newsom Promises To Help

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris suspended her 2020 presidential campaign — just hours after her home state’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to join her on the trail.

Harris made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, tweeting her regret and gratitude to supporters as she suspended what was once considered a promising campaign. “But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people,” she added. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Abandons Most New Hampshire Offices, Gambles Big On Iowa)

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Less than 24 hours earlier, Newsom had shared an article from The Hill that detailed his plan to join Harris on the stump in Iowa. “Looking forward to joining @KamalaHarris out on the trail!” he tweeted.

Looking forward to joining @KamalaHarris out on the trail! https://t.co/iERZNnOmFQ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 2, 2019

While it is unlikely that there was any real connection between the two events, some quickly drew a straight line between them.

Less than 24 hours ago https://t.co/qwMjE8zwQi — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 3, 2019

So… I guess the Newsom bump didn’t happen… https://t.co/fvQUNmwDpt — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) December 3, 2019

18 hours after @GavinNewsom announced he would join Kamala Harris “on the trail,” her campaign collapsed and she had no choice but to drop out. If Gavin says he wants to “help” you. Run. Fast. Don’t stop.???? pic.twitter.com/tWE6f36OZi — NRA (@NRA) December 4, 2019

Newsom responded to the news of Harris’ exit from the race, saying that the former prosecutor was “exiting the way she entered—with grace, grit & a love for America.” He added, “She campaigned fiercely & never lost sight of those who matter most—families who deserve their shot at the American Dream. My faith in her remains stronger than ever. The best is yet to come.”