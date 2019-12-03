Politics

Kamala Harris Shutters Campaign Just Hours After Gavin Newsom Promises To Help

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris suspended her 2020 presidential campaign — just hours after her home state’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to join her on the trail.

Harris made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, tweeting her regret and gratitude to supporters as she suspended what was once considered a promising campaign. “But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people,” she added. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Abandons Most New Hampshire Offices, Gambles Big On Iowa)

Less than 24 hours earlier, Newsom had shared an article from The Hill that detailed his plan to join Harris on the stump in Iowa. “Looking forward to joining @KamalaHarris out on the trail!” he tweeted.

While it is unlikely that there was any real connection between the two events, some quickly drew a straight line between them.

Newsom responded to the news of Harris’ exit from the race, saying that the former prosecutor was “exiting the way she entered—with grace, grit & a love for America.” He added, “She campaigned fiercely & never lost sight of those who matter most—families who deserve their shot at the American Dream. My faith in her remains stronger than ever. The best is yet to come.”