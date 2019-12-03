‘Spare Me The Academic Crap’: Tucker Fires Back At Guest Who Says Harris Was A Victim Of Racism

Tucker Carlson was quick to fire back at guest Quentin James during a heated exchange about Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ exit from the 2020 presidential race Tuesday.

James, co-founder and COO of The Collective PAC, tweeted just before the show that he planned to present the case that Harris was driven out of the campaign by systemic racism. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson And Mark Steyn Mock Biden’s ‘No Malarkey’ Tour, Suggest Alternate Slogans)

I’m going on @FoxNews w/ @TuckerCarlson at the top of the 8pm hr to talk about how white supremacy and systematic racism forced Kamala Harris out of the race today. Should be fun. Tune in! — Quentin James (@QJames) December 4, 2019

James followed through on his plan, immediately confronting Carlson over what he called an “extremely disrespectful” monologue.

“I meant it to be. She is a politician,” Carlson shot back. “I get to disrespect her if I want.”

James abruptly changed the subject, saying, “Unfortunately, as a person of color in this country, we have to work twice as hard. Get twice as many credentials only to be able to be given an opportunity to work or play on a field where the goal posts are moved.”

Carlson was unmoved. “I went to college. I heard the lecture, but maybe you can answer a simple question why are black voters not supporting Kamala Harris?” he asked.

James pushed back, but Carlson dismissed him again. “Spare me the academic crap. Everyone is bored of it,” he said.

James went on to argue that systemic racism caused black voters to go to the polls and, instead of simply choosing a candidate, they worried about whether or not white voters would be okay with their choice. “What will white voters do? Will white voters be okay with the black candidate? Maybe not. Maybe it’s only safe to vote for the white guy,” James explained. “And that is the country we live in and that is why Kamala Harris was forced out of this campaign because of institutional racism.”

“Wait, wait,” Carlson protested. “I’m sorry, when you are on my set you will have to the a least make points that logical people can understand. I will ask to you explain them. So far you haven’t managed to do that.”

Carlson asked for evidence, and James responded, “What we saw in 2008 when white voters said you know what? We think this Barack Obama guy is serious. Black voters overnight switched their support from Hillary Clinton to Barack Obama.”

“Hold on. Is there — I covered the 2008 campaign. I don’t think you did,” Carlson said. “You want to be treated like a rational adult who understands what he is talking about, I’m doing that and I’m asking you for evidence to back up what you just said.”

After several additional unsuccessful attempts to get James to provide evidence of his claims, Carlson ended the interview.