Washington Gives Jimmy Lake 5-Year Contract, Salary Will Start At $3 Million Annually

Jimmy Lake will be paid very well to be the new football coach for the Washington Huskies.

According to Steve Berkowitz, Lake was handed a five-year deal with an annual salary starting at $3 million after he took over for Chris Petersen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jimmy Lake getting 5-year contract, beginning with annual guaranteed compensation of $3 million, as Chris Petersen’s successor as Washington’s football head coach, per MOU from school. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) December 2, 2019

That sure is a very generous deal for a guy who has absolutely zero coaching experience. Clearly the Huskies think he’s the guy to lead them into the future.

I’d be fascinated to know how much of this cash is guaranteed and what the buyout is. If the buyout is low and the guaranteed cash is low, then it’s not a big deal.

However, it’s a bit risky to hand a guy a $15 million deal before he’s ever been the head coach of a single game at the college level.

At the same time, Lake spent years learning from Petersen, and I’m guessing the former head coach probably signed off on this move.

If there’s anybody involved with Washington who knows what’s best for the program, it’s Chris Petersen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Dec 2, 2019 at 3:23pm PST

We’ll see how Lake does once he fully takes over after the bowl game, but there’s no doubt he’s already getting paid handsomely.