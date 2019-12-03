We’ve Looked At Some Of The Top Gifts For 2019, This Dutch Oven Is In The Top 20

USA Today lists a Dutch oven as one of the top 20 gifts for 2019. A Dutch oven is a heavy-duty cast iron pot with a tight-fitting lid that can be used on the stove top, in the oven, on a grill, or even over a campfire. Heavy pots such as these have been used in many cultures for over a century. One of the biggest advantages to this type of cookware is the versatility. It can be used with virtually any means of cooking.

Once you use one of these pots, it will quickly become your favorite. As such, it makes a fantastic gift.

Over half off, this cast iron dutch oven is less than $20 just in time for the holidays

They come in many brands, sizes, and price points. Amazon has a fantastic holiday deal on the Lodge Brand 2-Quart Dutch Oven. At 53% off, you can buy one for a gift and get another for yourself. This classic cooker is crafted from pre-seasoned cast iron that is ready-to-use right out of the box. It is easy to clean and the finish continues to improve with age and use. Plan to hand the pot down to the next generation since the material is built to last for decades of cooking. Use it to sear, sauté, simmer, braise, bake, roast, or fry. Then, take it from cooktop to table for serving. Cast iron surpasses all other materials in capabilities, durability, and price. It is also unparalleled in heat retention and even heating. Soups, stews, vegetables, pasta, meat, pies, and even bread all come out great when made in a Dutch oven.

Founded in 1896, Lodge is a family-owned manufacturer in Tennessee. They boast unmatched quality in their products which includes the only full-line of American-made cast iron cookware. All Lodge cast iron products are crafted from carbon steel made in the USA. The two-quart pot retails for $42.50 but is specially priced now for only $19.99.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.