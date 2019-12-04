Joe Burrow Transferred To LSU On ‘Blind Faith’

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had some interesting words to describe his arrival to Baton Rouge.

ESPN recently published an incredible profile on Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, and it’s worth reading every single word. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m a huge junkie for anything involving Coach O, but the most interesting part here had to do with his quarterback.

When describing how he showed up to LSU, Burrow said he chose them on “blind faith.”

Yeah, I’d say Burrow’s faith in LSU and Ed Orgeron is going to pay off when it’s all said and done. He’s going to win the Heisman Trophy, the Tigers are 12-0, they’re going to the SEC title game and are probably in the playoff no matter what.

Everything about Joe Burrow’s story is awesome. He left Columbus and OSU, teamed up with Coach O in Baton Rouge and the two of them have taken the sport by storm.

It’s right out of Hollywood. This is the kind of stuff documentaries are made about.

Burrow was an unlikely star, many thought Orgeron would never get another head coaching gig again and the two of them are now geared up for a national title run.

If that doesn’t bring a smile to your face, then I question whether or not you’re a legit college football fan.

You can hate the SEC as much as I do and still admit that Burrow and Coach O are both legit guys. I really hope they beat the hell out of Georgia.

The storyline is too good for them to enter the playoff at anything less than 13-0.