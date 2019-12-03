Ohio State Leads Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, LSU Stays At Number 2

The latest college football rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and Ohio State is still number one.

The top four teams in order are Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, and Georgia. It’s the same four as last week, which I think we all expected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:42am PST

It’s no surprise at all that OSU didn’t fall. They went up to Ann Arbor and handled their business against Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

As I’ve been saying all season, I really do believe they’re the best team in America, and I’ve thought for a long time.

Everybody thinks it’s LSU, but Justin Fields and that offense are just too damn good. Tack on the defense, and we’re talking about a team that is going to be remembered among the greats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:13am PST

Speaking of LSU, they murdered Texas A&M and will now play in the SEC title game against Georgia. Unless the wheels really fall off, Joe Burrow and the Tigers should be in great shape.

The Bulldogs had a good season, but they’re no match for the Tigers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 1, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

That leaves us with Clemson. If Dabo Swinney beats Virginia, which is almost certainly going to happen, the Tigers will probably be the three seed.

That means they’ll get LSU in the first round assuming the top two spots don’t shuffle after this upcoming weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 2, 2019 at 3:23pm PST

Wisconsin also made the jump to eight. That means they’re in a better than ever position to make the playoff.

Things are going to get really interesting this weekend in Indy!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the rankings.