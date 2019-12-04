South Carolina, Father Say Ryan Hilinski Never Had A Torn ACL After Reports Alleged He Played With Severe Injury

South Carolina clarified the health of Ryan Hilinski on Tuesday after a report about a potential knee issue.

It was reported by ABC Columbia that Hilinski had played most of the year on a torn ACL, which would have been a huge medical issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, according to 247Sports on Tuesday, the freshman phenom quarterback never played on a hurt ACL, but did have a meniscus issue. His father confirmed that there was no serious issue with Hilinski’s health and that he was at “no risk of further injury.” The starting quarterback for the Gamecocks is scheduled to have his meniscus issue dealt with Wednesday.

When I first read the ACL report, I was pretty shocked. Playing a quarterback on a torn ACL would have been a huge issue.

That would have been a story that would have received an unreal amount of attention. That’s why I’m assuming his father and the university quickly made it clear Hilinski didn’t play on a torn ACL.

Playing with a bum meniscus isn’t outstanding, but it happens all the time. It’s relatively minor, all things considered.

The same can’t be said about an ACL injury.

The good news for the freshman star is that he’ll be fine going forward, and he has a very bright future ahead of him in Columbia.

He’s a fun passer to watch, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the coming years.