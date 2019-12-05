A$AP Rocky Won’t Be Allowed To Perform At His Old Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky won’t be allowed to perform at the Swedish prison he spent weeks locked up in.

According to TMZ, the star rapper’s request to put a show on at the Kronoberg prison was denied over “logistical and security concerns.” (RELATED: Swedish Court Frees A$AP Rocky Until Verdict Announced, Donald Trump Says He’s ‘On His Way Home’)

For those of you who have lived under a rock, the American-born star was locked up for weeks after defending himself against people getting into it with his entourage.

Despite my calls for military intervention, Rocky was eventually convicted of assault and then returned to his homeland.

The fact we didn’t send in Delta Force will forever be one of our nation’s greatest shames. I thought we left no man behind.

Apparently, that didn’t apply to Rocky.

The fact he wanted to perform in his old prison is an all-class move from the rapper. It tells you all you need to know.

Despite the Swedes attempting to ruin this good man, he’s still got a good heart.

Having said all of that, I don’t understand why he’s even going back to Sweden at all. I would never take a single step back into the country after the unfair way he was treated.

It was shameful on every level, and it absolutely should have been handled with a military option. The message has to be sent that you can’t mess with Americans, especially the famous ones.