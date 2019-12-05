‘It Makes You Look Mean’: Rep Matt Gaetz Tears Into Impeachment Panel Witnesses

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz grilled three of Wednesday’s impeachment panel witnesses over their donations to Democrats, a tasteless joke aimed at President Donald Trump’s child and more.

Gaetz spoke to UNC Chapel Hill Professor Michael Gerhardt, Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman and Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan during the House Judiciary Committee hearing. He grilled Gerhardt and Karlan for their donations to Democrats and challenged Feldman for numerous negative articles he wrote about Trump.

At one point, Gaetz also chastised Karlan for a tasteless joke about Barron, the president’s son. (RELATED: White House Declines House Judiciary Impeachment Hearing Invitation)

“When you invoke the president’s son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean, it makes you look like you’re attacking someone’s family — the minor child of the president of the United States,” Gaetz said.

