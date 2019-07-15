Is Wearing A MAGA Hat Racist? Here’s What DC Told Us

Many opponents and critics of the president choose to associate his campaign apparel, specifically MAGA hats, with a racist or white supremacist agenda.

We asked tourist on the national mall if they thought wearing a MAGA hat signals support of a racist or white supremacist ideology. (RELATED: Palo Alto Woman Fired After She Screams At And Doxxes Old Man In MAGA Hat)

One man said in the video that wearing a MAGA hat was the same as saying the “N word.”

