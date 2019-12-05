Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss Shares Her Thoughts On Cancellation Of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss didn’t hold back when asked her thoughts on the cancellation of the 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I think it’s a reflection of the world we live in today,” the 27-year-old supermodel explained during her appearance on the “Today” show, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Karlie Kloss And Josh Kushner Are Engaged)

“And, you know, I think consumers demand that brands are inclusive and body-positive and sustainable,” she added. “And I think brands have to evolve.” (RELATED: Ivanka Sends ‘Much Love’ To New Sis-In-Law Victoria’s Secret Model Karlie Kloss)

Kloss walked her last show with the lingerie company in 2017 when it was held in Shanghai, China following her debut on the catwalk with the brand in 2011.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities it provided me but, you know, I was ready to move on,” the “Project Runway” host went on.

The former lingerie model spoke earlier this year with British Vogue and explained why she knew it was time to hang up her wings.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” Kloss explained.

“I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world,” she added.

As previously reported, last month chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, that owns Victoria’s Secret, Stuart Burgdoerfer, confirmed the show was cancelled.