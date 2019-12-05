Trump Responds After Pelosi Knocks Reporter For Asking If She Hates The POTUS

President Donald Trump lobbed a rhetorical bomb at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday after the California Democrat told reporters that she prays for the president and doesn’t hate him.

Pelosi should worry about the homelessness plaguing her California district and signing legislation on trade, Trump said on Twitter. He also mocked Pelosi’s reaction after a reporter asked her on Thursday morning if she “hates” the president.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records,” Trump told his followers. The dismissed the possibility that Pelosi prays for him.

He added: “She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement]?” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Mess With Me’: Nancy Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Who Asked If She Hates Trump)

“I think the president is a coward, when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our ‘Dreamers,’ of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election,” Pelosi told a reporter during a press conference Thursday. She was referring to what she believes is the president’s callous behavior.

“I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is – a heart full of love, and always pray for the president,” Pelosi added during the conference. “And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” She also directed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, Thursday to move forward with articles of impeachment against the president.

