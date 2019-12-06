Banana Taped To The Wall Sells For $120,000 At Miami Art Gallery

A banana taped to the wall of an art gallery sold for an absurd amount of money.

According to CNN, a banana duct taped to the wall at Art Basel Miami Beach sold for a shocking $120,000. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

A banana sold for the price of a solid boat! You can see a photo of the banana below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Cascone (@sarahecascone) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:45pm PST

I hate the world so much at times. I’m not against spending money. I’m not against it at all. If I had the money, I’d buy ranches all over America. I’d be John Dutton 2.0 without hesitation.

However, there’s a difference between spending money on stuff (like a ranch) that returns on the investment, and spending six figures on a banana taped to the wall.

Art people are so stupid that it’s honestly shocking. This is almost like it’s straight out of “Always Sunny.”

Imagine having $120,000 in cash, having plenty of options to spend it on and ultimately choosing to spend it on a banana taped to the wall.

Maybe the communists did have a point after all.

Just in case you thought you had to be smart in order to be rich, this story should end that idea forever. I don’t care how much money I have, I’m not spending more than $1 on a banana, and that might be pushing it.

I just can’t get over how dumb this situation is.

I hope it was worth it because we found the dumbest purchase in human history!

H/T: Barstool Sports