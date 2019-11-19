‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser On The Relationship Between Rip and Beth: It’s ‘Absolute Love’

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser recently gave some insight on season three, and fans won’t want to miss it.

Hauser plays Rip in the hit series on the Paramount Network, and his love story with John Dutton’s daughter Beth is a main storyline in the show. By the end of season two, it was clear they were going to be walking forward together step for step, especially after Rip took some bullets for her. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

“What would I say it is? I mean, it’s love, absolute love, and I’ll give you just a little bit from [Season] 3, but you’ll see, there’s some really beautiful kind of romance with these two characters,” Hauser told CinemaBlend about the relationship between Rip and Beth going into season three.

The relationship between Beth and Rip is one of the things I’m most interested to see in season three. The whole storyline is fascinating to me. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

She’s the rancher’s daughter and he’s John Dutton’s most loyal friend and associate. It’s a cool dynamic to watch unfold, especially given Rip’s intense dedication to protecting the Yellowstone.

I honestly can’t wait for season three to get here in 2020. I can’t wait! There are so many possibilities and potential outcomes.

Again, the relationship between Rip and Beth is going to be one of the biggest to follow.

Catch up on the Paramount Network if you haven’t already because we’re in for a lot of fun times ahead! “Yellowstone” season three is going to be lit!

Go, Duttons, go!