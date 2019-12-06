Baby Watch Is Back On With News Of A Royal Baby Due In 2020

Baby watch is officially back on following reports Friday that another royal baby is on its way, this one expected to arrive next spring 2020.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their first child," a press release about Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume expecting read from the Grand Ducal Family, along with several snaps of the happy couple, per HOLA! magazine.

"The birth is scheduled for May," the statement added. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

This child will be the second in line to throne of Luxembourg, following his or her father Guillaume. Prince Guillaume is the oldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Stephanie and her prince tied the knot back in 2012. During an interview in 2016, the princess told French magazine, Point de Vue, that she didn’t see children in her near future amid pregnancy rumors.

“I don’t have any plans to become a mother,” the Grand Duchess shared. “For the moment, I’m enjoying spending time with my husband.”

The royal baby update comes following the happy news from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced back in May she had given birth to their first child, Archie Harrison.

Congratulations!