Watch The Latest Trailer For Ryan Reynold’s New Netflix Movie ‘6 Underground’

Netflix released the final trailer for “6 Underground” early Monday morning.

The plot of the movie, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

In case you didn’t already know about this movie from Michael Bay starring Ryan Reynolds, it looks absolutely out of control and full of action.

The latest trailer only further enforces that idea. Give it a watch below.

I’m so juiced for this movie. A billionaire vigilante and a ghost death squad is the type of content I’m all about.

This movie sounds like something a teenage boy wrote while jacked up on a caffeine high, and I say that in the best way possible.

“6 Underground” arrives on Netflix December 13, and I can promise you that I’ll be locked in. It looks like there’ll be plenty of dead bodies hitting the ground and bullets flying through the air in this one.

Can’t wait!