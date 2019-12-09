REPORT: The Titans Are Considering Giving Quarterback Ryan Tannehill A New Deal

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly considering making Ryan Tannehill their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

According to a Sunday report from ESPN's Dianna Russini, there are discussions going on by management about handing the former Dolphins starter a new deal at the end of the season.

Tannehill has been the starter ever since he took over for Marcus Mariota.

It’s pretty cool that Tannehill has been balling out this season for the Titans.

I always liked him when he was playing in Miami, and now he’s taken Tennessee by storm. There’s no doubt at all the man can play some football.

He’s also got some wheels on him.

I’m not sure how much money Tannehill would demand on the open market, but the Titans could almost certainly get him for under $20 million a season going forward.

If that’s the case, then they should absolutely pull the trigger on getting him a deal that makes him the QB of the Titans for the next few years.

In the coming years, they can draft a young prospect, develop him for a few seasons behind Tannehill, and then be in great position for the future.

The Titans are truly in a solid place with Tannehill running the show, and I’m glad to see they’re going to extend him. That should make fans very happy.