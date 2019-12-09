Ryan Day Gets $250,000 Playoff Bonus, Ed Orgeron Gets $225,000

Ryan Day and Ed Orgeron got some big bonuses for making the college football playoff.

According to Darren Rovell, all four coaches in the playoff got at least $125,000 in bonus money. The Ohio State coach led the way with $250,000, and the LSU coach came in second at $225,000.

College Football Playoff Bonuses: Lincoln Riley ($125,000), Dabo Swinney ($150,000), Ed Orgeron ($225,000) and Ryan Day ($250,000). — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 8, 2019

Not a bad payday for all four men taking their team to the postseason for college football. Ryan Day made more money in one night by beating Wisconsin than most people make in a few years.

It is kind of interesting that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s bonus is only $150,000, but Day and Orgeron have such big ones.

Swinney has won two national titles in the past three years. You’d think his contract would have bigger bonus money in it.

I guess not, but he’s certainly not starving considering the fact his current deal is worth $93 million.

These dollar amounts are just incredible. I’ll be interested to see what kind of money gets thrown around for the coach that walks away with the title.

If Day got $250,000 for taking Ohio State to the playoff, then I’d imagine he’s got a lot more cash coming his way if they win the whole damn thing.

I don’t know why, but I’ve always been fascinated by what coaches get paid and the bonuses they earn along the way.

The amount of money in college football is truly staggering at times.