Joe Burrow And Justin Fields Among Finalists For The Walter Camp National Player Of The Year Award

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are both among the finalists for the Walter Camp National Player of the Year award.

The LSU and Ohio State stars are joined by Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Walter Camp National Player of the Year finalists: Joe Burrow, LSU

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Chase Young, Ohio State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2019

There might be five finalists for this award, but I think we all know this is a two-man race. It’s going to be Fields or Burrow.

The other three men are great football players, especially my guy Jonathan Taylor. There’s no question that all five are superstars.

That’s the reality of the situation.

Having said that, Fields and Burrow are just ahead of the field right now. Much like the Heisman race, it’s down to those two and everybody else is fighting for an extremely distant third spot.

Burrow has been dominating at an insane level for LSU this season. He has the Tigers in the national title hunt, and he’s revolutionized their offense.

Fields has been unstoppable this year for the Buckeyes. He has terrorized defenses with his arm and legs. It’s almost tough to watch as a fellow Big 10 guy.

You can play perfect defense on that guy, and he’ll still go for 30 yards. It’s frustrating as all hell and incredibly exciting all at the same time.

We’ll see who takes the award home, but I’ll be shocked if it’s anybody other than Fields or Burrow.