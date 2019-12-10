Police Investigating Teacher For Pulling Off Student’s ‘Women For Trump’ Pin

A Michigan high school student told police and media that a teacher grabbed her shoulder during school hours and removed a “Women for Trump” pin from her shirt against her will.

Sadie Earegood, a 16-year-old junior at Mason High School in Mason, Michigan, told News 10 that the teacher, Paul Kato, approached her on December 5 and told her he didn’t like the pin.

“I was just really shocked that a teacher especially would do that,” Earegood told News 10. “He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’ pin and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions.'”

At which point Earegood claimed Kato tried to forcibly remove the pin.

“He grabbed it and I pulled and I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder, and just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up,” she said.

Eventually winning the battle for the pin, the teacher then allegedly proceeded to pin it upside down on his own shirt, stating that it “belonged that way,” News 10 reported. (RELATED: ‘Leave The Store!’ — Video Of Vape Store Clerk Freaking Out Over Customer Wearing Trump Gear Goes Viral)

“I just want him to know it’s not okay to do that,” said Earegood. “I want this to be a learning experience for other teachers and I’m not going to stop wearing my political stuff.”

The Mason School District is still investigating the incident and has promised to “take appropriate action” once their investigation is complete. (RELATED: Random Stranger Takes Kid’s MAGA Hat, Then Tosses Drink On Him)

Earegood’s mother, Capi Earegood, told the news outlet she has “made a criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher.”

“He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else,” she said. “The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin.”

WATCH: (via WILX News10)