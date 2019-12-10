Watch 3 Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer’

CBS has dropped three clips from the upcoming “SEAL Team” episode and fall finale “Unbecoming an Officer.”

The plot of the episode, according to CBS‘ press center, “Jason leads Bravo Team on his first mission back following surgery, and Ensign Davis faces disciplinary action.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Intense In New Episode ‘Kill Or Cure’)

In one of the clips, we see Sonny and some Bravo guys in a building that appears to have been bombed. In another, we see the team get briefed on the mission, and Ray, Jason, and Mandy hit up a bar to discuss relationship advice in the final one.

Give all three a watch below.

Notably, we didn’t see anything about Davis getting disciplined for her little bar altercation from the past episode.

Given the fact the fall finale is titled “Unbecoming an Officer,” I think it’s safe to say that’s going to play a large role in the plot.

I have a pretty solid feeling we’re going to get a major cliffhanger after this episode. If there’s one thing “SEAL Team” does at a high level, it’s keeping the audience constantly engaged.

Giving us a gigantic cliffhanger to marinate on until we get new episodes would seem to fit the profile.

Will somebody die? Will Davis get kicked out of the Navy? Will Jason continue to confront his mental health issues?

We’ll get all the answers to those questions and more Wednesday night. Make sure to tune in for the latest episode of the best military show on TV.