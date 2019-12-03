Watch Three Clips From the Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Kill Or Cure’

CBS has released three clips from the upcoming “SEAL Team” episode “Kill or Cure.”

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ press center, is, “Bravo team is on a mission to protect aid convoys in an Ebola hot zone after a warlord steals preserved samples of the virus that can be weaponized.”

In the clips released ahead of the episode by the network, we see Bravo getting briefed on the upcoming ebola mission, Jason argues with a doctor about his mental health and his anger and we see the team drinking some beers discussing Jason healing up. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Danger Crossing’)

Watch all three of them below.

It’s like we’re in for another classic episode of “SEAL Team” that focuses on the battle in the field and on issues back on the home front.

I’m all in. I’m all in right now.

The fact it’s going to be about a warlord, ebola and all that good stuff has me convinced we’re in for a hell of a fun time Wednesday night on CBS.

It also looks like Jason will be back in the fight. A little quick? Maybe, but you won’t find me complaining at all.

View this post on Instagram Not your standard tactical gear #SEALTeam A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Dec 2, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

Season three of “SEAL Team” has been epic, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of the ninth episode.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS. This one looks like it’s going to be a fun one!