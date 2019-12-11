Auburn Hires Chad Morris As Their New Offensive Coordinator

Chad Morris wasn’t unemployed for very long.

Auburn announced Tuesday afternoon that the former Arkansas head coach was joining the football staff as the new offensive coordinator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who might not remember, Morris was the OC at Clemson for several years before taking over at SMU and then flaming out at Arkansas.

He might not have had a good run at it lately as a head coach, but the man knows offense. That much is for sure.

Given the fact Auburn has a young quarterback in Bo Nix, they need somebody who is committed to developing him over the next few years.

Nix has all the physical tools necessary to be a star, and he showed some serious flashes during his freshman year.

Morris could be a great fit for Guz Malzahn and what they’re trying to do with the Tigers. Just because he was awful at Arkansas doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to coach.

Now, he’ll have a lot less pressure and responsibility. If he can grow Bo Nix and the offense over the next couple years, he might find himself with another shot at a head coaching gig.