ESPN Names Bear Bryant And Nick Saban As The Greatest College Football Coaches Ever

ESPN recently had some high praise for Alabama coaches Bear Bryant and Nick Saban.

The publication released a list of the 150 greatest coaches in the history of college football, and those two men came in at number one and two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to disagree with ESPN’s choice to put the two Alabama legends at the top of the list. The two men are without question the two greatest coaches in the history of the sport.

I might have put Saban number one just because he’s won six titles in the modern era. It’s simply way more impressive and difficult to pull that off.

Athletes are bigger, stronger, faster, there’s never been more money in the sport and there’s never been more elite recruits across the board.

All of that makes Saban’s job much more difficult. Yet, he’s got himself five rings with the Crimson Tide and one with LSU.

That’s absurdly impressive.

Bear Bryant also had some down years during his time in Tuscaloosa. He had back-to-back six win seasons in 1969 and 1970.

That’s something Nick Saban wouldn’t ever do. Given the fact they’re both tied with six rings, I’d have to give the nod to Saban.

The fact that he’s done it in the modern era and that he’s never had down years is truly spectacular.

Having said that, ESPN absolutely made the correct call with the top two choices.