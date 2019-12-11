Harvey Weinstein’s Bail Raised To $2 Million Before Sexual Assault Trial

Disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein’s bail was increased to $2 million bond or $5 million cash.

The original bail was set at $1 million in cash, according to a report published by Page Six. His sexual assault trial is set to start in a few weeks.

Assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon argued for the increase in Weinstein’s bail in a hearing held Friday. Prosecutors claimed the fact that the producer’s ankle monitor was untraceable 56 times, that Weinstein sold $60 million in property, and that he was still flying private made him a flight risk.

“He doesn’t have anywhere near the financial windfall she says he has,” Weinstein’s lawyers told the court room Friday.

The bail hearing was held due to new bail laws going into effect in New York in January. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Violated Conditions Of Prison Release, Prosecutors Claim)

Weinstein’s trial will start Jan. 6 and he could be sentenced to life in prison. He was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of rape.

Weinstein is accused of raping “The Sopranos” star Annabella Sciorra between 1993 and 1994. He has also been accused of performing unwanted oral sex on a former production assistant in 2006 and raping an unidentified woman in 2013.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and denied all allegations.