Harvey Weinstein Violated Conditions Of Prison Release, Prosecutors Claim

Prosecutors claimed disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein violated the conditions of his release Friday.

Prosecutors asked the producer’s bond to be raised from $1 million to $5 million, according to a report published by Page Six.

NEW: Harvey Weinstein left a New York courtroom as prosecutors sought to raise Weinstein’s bail to $5 million cash over allegations he violated his ankle monitor conditions; A judge postponed the decision until next week. https://t.co/yRoNBOrZXT pic.twitter.com/f9jLtJIEO9 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 6, 2019



“The bottom line, judge, is this man could fly out on a private jet which he does and go to another country,” prosecutors claimed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Weinstein was accused of being untraceable by Assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon on 56 separate occasions. Prosecutors also claimed Weinstein selling $60 million in property along with flying private makes him a flight risk.

Weinstein’s defense lawyer Donna Rotunno claimed the producer never violated the terms and that the cell connection to his signaling device disconnects while Weinstein is at home. She also pointed to Weinstein’s two ex-wives and the fact that Weinstein filed for bankruptcy. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Two New Sexual Assault Charges)

“He doesn’t have anywhere near the financial windfall she says he has,” Rotunno told the court room.

The parties will reconvene on Wednesday for the ruling.

Weinstein will go on trial Jan. 6. He was charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape involving allegations. Weinstein was brought back to court due to changes in bail reformation going into effect on Jan. 1.