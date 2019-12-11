Ivanka Wows In Beautiful Hunter Green Dress At White House Reception

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Wednesday in a beautiful green dress for a Hanukkah reception held at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, hunter green number that went down past her knees as she joined husband Jared Kushner in the East Room where President Donald Trump signed an executive order on anti-semitism. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always amazing as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a head-to-toe caramel coat and pantsuit at the WH.

