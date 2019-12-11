Editorial

Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Black Dress At White House Hanukkah Reception

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to take part in a spousal event at the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) in Versailles, outside Paris, on November 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Photo credit: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black dress for a White House Hanukkah reception.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the high collar, split-sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in the East Room where Trump signed an executive order on anti-semitism. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Tom Brenne

REUTERS/Tom Brenne

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Check out some of the clips that have surfaced online of the gorgeous dress!

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point, especially during the holidays. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up wearing a gorgeous red and white checkered coat for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays here.