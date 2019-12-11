Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Black Dress At White House Hanukkah Reception

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black dress for a White House Hanukkah reception.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the high collar, split-sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in the East Room where Trump signed an executive order on anti-semitism. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Check out some of the clips that have surfaced online of the gorgeous dress!

Two years ago, President @realDonaldTrump recognized the true capital of Israel and opened the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem! pic.twitter.com/1wxuvzW03L — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2019

12-year-old Austin Polanski wrote a letter to @realDonaldTrump on the meaning of Hanukkah and asked if this year he could celebrate with the president at the White House Here he is being invited by President Trump up on stage! pic.twitter.com/TZ2vIMGOpZ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 11, 2019

Law Prof @AlanDersh calls the president’s Executive Order “a game changer” against anti-Semitism on college campuses. He said “there is no more important event to turn universities away from being bastions of discrimination and hatred.” pic.twitter.com/HWBCpoVmnI — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 11, 2019

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point, especially during the holidays. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up wearing a gorgeous red and white checkered coat for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:27pm PST

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays here.