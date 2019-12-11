Superstar Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Wanting To ‘Start Trying To Have A Baby’

Superstar Ronda Rousey says she is ready to start her family and wants to “start trying to have a baby” with her husband Travis Browne.

"It's not like we're taking ovulation tests and trying to hit the [fertile] days every month, but I'm also not traveling 200 days a year and taking sit-out Powerbombs every night," the 32-year-old professional wrestler shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

"We want to be able to put it out there, in the universe, that we want to start having our family," she added. "But we're also trying not to stress out about it and really enjoy the last of the time that's just to be me, [Travis] and the boys (her husband has two sons, Kaleo and Keawe)."

Rousey continued, “And however much of this time that we get to have, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. So we’re really just trying to enjoy the hell out of the time that it’s just us and then we’re enjoying the hell out of the time when we start having babies and making this family even bigger.”

The WWE wrestler went on to explain that she was “not at all” anxious to share details of her journey to motherhood “because I feel like it’s the kind of thing that people don’t talk about.”

“That’s why I think so many women are blindsided and don’t know what it’s like when they get to that point in their lives, because it’s taboo and whispered about,” she added.

Rousey and Browne tied the knot in 2017 after getting engaged the year before.