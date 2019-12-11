See Photos From The ‘SEAL Team’ Fall Finale ‘Unbecoming An Officer’

CBS released photos from the “SEAL Team” fall finale “Unbecoming an Officer” on Wednesday.

The plot of the episode, according to CBS‘ press center, “Jason leads Bravo Team on his first mission back following surgery, and Ensign Davis faces disciplinary action.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Intense In New Episode ‘Kill Or Cure’)

In the photos, we see Jason’s face stitched up, Bravo in combat, Davis appearing to wait for a disciplinary hearing and more.

Take a look at them all below.

It sucks this is the final episode of 2019, but it’s been such a strong season. We’ve had the perfect amount of action tied together with the emotional, off-the-battlefield aspects.

Now, we’ll have the episode tonight on CBS, and then we’ll get a break from Jason and the rest of Bravo. Judging from the plot details we know, it sounds like one hell of a great episode to finish the halfway point at.

Tune in tonight to catch the tenth episode of season three. I absolutely can’t wait to watch it all unfold, and I’m guessing most of you will be right there with me.