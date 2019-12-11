‘A Giant Glowing D**k’: Woman Proudly Reveals What Her Christmas Light Decoration Is Supposed To Be After It Divides Neighborhood

A woman’s naughty Christmas light display in Lenexa, Kansas, is creating quite a stir and dividing up the neighborhood.

It all went down in suburban Johnson County, where creator 24-year-old Shelby Gash, put up light display on her roof with 60 feet of lights showing “a giant glowing d**k,” she responded, per WDAF in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

WATCH:

While some in the neighborhood puzzled over whether the naughty display was possibly a guitar or a funky sleigh, several people shared that it was clear what it showed. (RELATED: Longtime Mall Santa ‘Replaced’ After Wearing Hat Supporting Trump)

“Well, it looks like a p***s,” Marcelo Vergara, a neighbor shared with the outlet. “A giant lit up p***s.”

“Well it’s certainly a statement,” he added. “I don’t know to what but probably not appropriate.”

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if I would’ve driven … I probably would have wrecked my car laughing,” Christi Vergara replied.

“The neighborhood’s kind of like vibe’s kind of gone down ’cause everyone’s kind of uptight,” Gash explained. “So it’s more of a, kind of, orneriness.”

“People think it’s hilarious,” she added. “People are stopping in the middle of the night taking photos and laughing. People think it’s so much fun. I think there’s a lot more laughter than it’s bringing out anything uncomfortable.”

Marcelo and Christi agreed that the Christmas lights display was inappropriate.

“It’s a joke that wears out pretty quick,” Marcelo said.

“Yeah, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for little kids,” Christi said.

And they weren’t the only ones, so Shelby has decided to take it down after only four days.

“I wish people would come up to me if they’re really bothered by it,” Gash explained.