WalMart Apologizes For Santa Cocaine Sweater

Walmart has apologized for going too far with an adult-only Christmas themed sweater that portrays jolly old Saint Nick with cocaine.

The holiday sweater featured on the retailer’s Canada website showed Santa Clause gripping a straw, seated in front of a table with three lines of a white substance and below that it read, “Let It Snow,” per the New York Post in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: NRA Rips Walmart For Banning Some Ammunition Sales)

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a spokesperson shared. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

A description for the sweater read, “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

“That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow,” it added.

The sweater was reportedly only one of several pulled by the retailer over the weekend, according to Global News Canada. Others included, Santa with his pants off and roasting his “chestnuts” in front of a fireplace.

Clearly, someone is headed to the naughty list for this one.