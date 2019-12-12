Bill Belichick Rips Social Media In HBO Documentary ‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a fan of social media at all.

During the HBO special “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” the man who has led the Patriots to six Super Bowls lamented how his players embrace social media. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Belichick said to Saban, “You know, I hate social media. …It still comes back to fundamental relationships and communication. There’s no cell phones out there on the field. …Who cares how many likes you get from 2000 people you don’t even know.”

He is 100% correct. Social media is the absolute worst. There are some positive upsides, such as catching up on the news.

However, social media as a whole is a joke, and it’s really bad for society. We need more people like Belichick and Saban out there saying it.

The saddest part is that I know people firsthand who have let social media become the standard that dictates their lives.

They’ll break their back for a few hundred likes on Instagram. It’s embarrassing to watch unfold. If you care more about your Instagram than actually living life, then you’re a loser.

You know why Nick Saban and Bill Belichick each have six titles as head coaches at their respective levels? It’s because they’re focused on what matters.

Social media doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter at all. It’s a cancer that should be eradicated.

On a side note, I’ve got a full review of “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” coming later. Make sure to check back to read it.

It’s a hell of a documentary.