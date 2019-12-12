Democrats Aren’t Even Pretending They Have A Case For Impeachment Anymore

On today’s podcast we get into how Democrats have stopped even trying to make the case for impeachment, stopped pretending they have evidence of anything, and are willing to impeach based on “orange man bad!” Plus, the Inspector General exposed former FBI Director James Comey as a complete and total fraud while revealing the lengths to which the Obama administration’s intelligence community was willing to go to spy on the Trump campaign.

The House Judiciary Committee started the official mark-up of articles of impeachment against President Trump yesterday, and Democrats used the opportunity to…tell personal stories? Rather than make the case for their actions to the American people, many Committee Democrats decided to tell person stories that are completely irrelevant to the issue at hand. It’s a testament to how they know they have no case to make. There is no evidence of a crime, high or low, and the public is not on their side, but Democrats are moving ahead anyway because they not only hate President Trump, but as Jim Jordan said, they hate anyone who voted for him. We have all the audio and mock it accordingly.

The Inspector General delivered devastating testimony in the Senate yesterday on the origins of the Russia hoax and exposed the corruption in the FBI that allowed the Obama administration to spy on American citizens under false pretenses. The most shocking part of it all is just how unsurprising the whole thing was. We play the audio and make the case.

