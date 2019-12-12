Watch The Final Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘The Witcher’

Netflix dropped the final trailer for “The Witcher” early Thursday morning, and it’s absolutely chilling.

The plot of the new series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.” (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘The Witcher’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on Jul 1, 2019 at 6:57am PDT

There’s no question at all that the final trailer is setting a very dark tone as we see a young woman, who appears to be at the center of the series, search for Geralt (Cavill).

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn good.

I can’t wait for “The Witcher” to arrive on Netflix next Friday. December 20 can’t get here fast enough. It really can’t.

Judging from all the previews we’ve seen so far, Netflix might have a major hit on its hands.

We’re desperate for some content to fill the “Game of Thrones” void, and something tells me “The Witcher” is going to have no problem getting that job done.

I don’t know anything about the books or video games, but I know good television when I see it. Right now, all signs are pointing to “The Witcher” being a smashing success once it’s released December 20.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on watching once it’s released.