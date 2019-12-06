Fight Scene From ‘The Witcher’ Released On Netflix

A fight scene from the new Netflix series “The Witcher” has hit the web, and it’s incredible.

There has been some serious hype surrounding the new show, and I can’t wait. The plot, according to IMDB, is, “Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.” (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘The Witcher‘ With Henry Cavill)

In the scene released on Twitter, Geralt (Henry Cavill) is engaged in a sword fight with tons of people. Give it a watch below.

It’s awesome.

This show looks like it’s going to be epic, and it should be gunning for the same audience that watched “Game of Thrones.”

Ever since “GoT” ended, we’ve been looking for something to fill that void. It looks like “The Witcher” might be what gets the job done.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then I seriously question what is up with your entertainment views.

I know the series is based off of some books and video games. I don’t really care about that at all. In fact, I don’t want to know anything about the story.

I want to go into “The Witcher” without knowing a single thing. I’m hitting up the Netflix series from page one, and it looks like it’s going to be great.

You can tune in Dec. 20 to watch the series. You know I’ll be locked in.