Ellen DeGeneres Pressures Blake Shelton Over Gwen Stefani Proposal

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wondered why Blake Shelton hasn’t proposed to girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

The country star appeared on “The Ellen Show” on Friday where they discussed the imminent engagement, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I gave you a clock,” DeGeneres told Shelton, referring to the clock she gifted him during an episode back in May. “Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking.”

“But you didn’t give it to me!” Shelton protested. “I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, ‘Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?’ And they took it. So I haven’t seen it. Time didn’t really start ticking at that moment. Whoever your next guest was you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them.” (RELATED: REPORT: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Not Married Yet Because It ‘Isn’t Currently Possible’ Due To Her Faith)

“You’re right,” she responded. “We did that to Jennifer Lopez and now she’s engaged.”

Shelton seems to be getting a lot of pressure, but I’m kind of DeGeneres’ side here. I want to see these two officially together for the rest of their lives sooner rather than later. They’ve kind of both been open about wanting to me married to each other, so I don’t see what we’re waiting on here.