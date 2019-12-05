Blake Shelton Gushes About Gwen Stefani With Tease About Their Upcoming Duet: ‘It’s Magic’

Blake Shelton absolutely gushed about girlfriend Gwen Stefani as he teased that the two have cut a new duet together, calling it “magic.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” the 43-year-old singer shared about the upcoming duet titled, “Nobody But You,” per People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

“I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me,” he added. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

Shelton continued, “It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen [Stefani] on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

The duet will appear on the “Hell Right” hitmaker’s next album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” which is set to come out later this month.

Speaking to Nashville Lifestyle magazine, Shelton explained that the lyrics tell a lot of people’s story.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” the “Ol Red” singer shared. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation,” he added. “It’s as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.”

The popular duo last dropped a song together in 2018 with a fun holiday song titled, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” And in 2016, the two dropped their first duet together with “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”